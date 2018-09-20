2019 Genesis G70 Matches BMW 320i Base Price - Will There Be Cross Shopping?

Hyundai, it seems, is serious about taking on the Germans with the new

com/the-2019-genesis-g70-should-make-german-automakers-very-1827584004" rel="nofollow">2019 Genesis G70 sport sedan. So much so that’s actually priced identically to the current BMW 3 Series. But there’s a catch that makes it an even better deal.

Genesis announced today that the G70 will start at $35,895, including the $995 destination fee, which prices it exactly the same as a base 320i. Both are rear-wheel drive sport sedans, both have premium features, both have turbo four-cylinder engines.

User Comments

mre30

Q = 2019 Genesis G70 Matches BMW 320i Base Price - Will There Be Cross Shopping?

MrE30 A = Does anyone buy (maybe lease is the operative verb?) the 320i? I think I have seen a sum total of three since it was introduced a few years ago. The 320i is a drab car that screams "stripper BMW". I'm not sure why they even sell it.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/20/2018 10:39:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

