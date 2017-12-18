2019 Hyundai Veloster Caught In The Nude

Agent009 submitted on 12/18/2017

Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.carscoops.com

While it will retain the first-generation model's overall shape, the all-new Hyundai Veloster is clearly trying to look slightly more aggressive and less quirky.



Ever since we saw it rocking that colorful camo back in November, we immediately noticed the new grille, the different LED DRLs and even a new bumper design with vertical air intakes.

Now, since we can look at it without anything distracting us from its design, we can back up those impressions from a few weeks ago, while adding that the running lights look a little BMW-ish.


User Comments

MDarringer

I quite like it.

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:41:38 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 6:41:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -4   

zlives

yes, what we really need is a prius lookalike.

Posted on 12/18/2017 7:39:14 PM

Posted on 12/18/2017 7:39:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Hawk

Yawn.........

Hawk (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2017 8:40:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

countguy

kill it with fire. put some clothes on that pig.

Posted on 12/19/2017 11:04:24 AM

Posted on 12/19/2017 11:04:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

