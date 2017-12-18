2019 Hyundai Veloster Caught In The Nude

While it will retain the first-generation model's overall shape, the all-new Hyundai Veloster is clearly trying to look slightly more aggressive and less quirky.



Ever since we saw it rocking that colorful camo back in November, we immediately noticed the new grille, the different LED DRLs and even a new bumper design with vertical air intakes.



Now, since we can look at it without anything distracting us from its design, we can back up those impressions from a few weeks ago, while adding that the running lights look a little BMW-ish.





