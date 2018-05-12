2019 Jeep Wrangler Scores Only 1 Star In European Safety Rankings

The famous ‘death wobble’ isn’t the only major issue plaguing the new generation Jeep Wrangler, as the SUV isn’t as safe as one would think. In fact, Euro NCAP tested it alongside other vehicles and gave it only 1 star.

The rating was pulled down in the Safety Assist category, as the 2019 Jeep Wrangler lacks automatic emergency braking and lane assistance.

“It is truly disappointing to see a brand new car being put on sale in 2018 with no autonomous braking system and no lane assistance”, commented Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen. “It is high time we saw a product from the Fiat-Chrysler Group offering safety to rival its competitors.”