2019 Jeep Wrangler Scores Only 1 Star In European Safety Rankings

Agent009 submitted on 12/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:15:56 AM

1 user comments | Views : 430 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The famous ‘death wobble’ isn’t the only major issue plaguing the new generation Jeep Wrangler, as the SUV isn’t as safe as one would think.

In fact, Euro NCAP tested it alongside other vehicles and gave it only 1 star.

The rating was pulled down in the Safety Assist category, as the 2019 Jeep Wrangler lacks automatic emergency braking and lane assistance.

“It is truly disappointing to see a brand new car being put on sale in 2018 with no autonomous braking system and no lane assistance”, commented Euro NCAP’s Secretary General, Michiel van Ratingen. “It is high time we saw a product from the Fiat-Chrysler Group offering safety to rival its competitors.”



Read Article


2019 Jeep Wrangler Scores Only 1 Star In European Safety Rankings

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I am ok without either feature. I want to see a any new vehicle do well in front, offset, side and roof crush. Lane keeping and emergency braking are your responsibility as a driver.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/5/2018 10:41:52 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]