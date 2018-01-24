2019 Kia K900 First Interior Spy Photos

With time, South Korea based Kia Motors is trying to shed its image of making cheap and entry-level vehicles. The 2019 Kia K900 is the biggest sedan manufactured by the carmaker. Also sold as Quoris outside the US market, the sedan is yet to garner a solid user and fan base. Based on the identical BH-L (VI) platform on which Hyundai Equus is also made, it was launched in 2012.



However, its US launch happened n 2014. Kia has decided to give the K900 a revamp for 2019 and the upcoming model is being tested. Spy shots have been posted online and changes are evident.



Read Article