2019 Kia K900 First Interior Spy Photos

With time, South Korea based Kia Motors is trying to shed its image of making cheap and entry-level vehicles.

The 2019 Kia K900 is the biggest sedan manufactured by the carmaker. Also sold as Quoris outside the US market, the sedan is yet to garner a solid user and fan base. Based on the identical BH-L (VI) platform on which Hyundai Equus is also made, it was launched in 2012.

However, its US launch happened n 2014. Kia has decided to give the K900 a revamp for 2019 and the upcoming model is being tested. Spy shots have been posted online and changes are evident.

User Comments

222max

Wow. It's, it's.... the steering wheel!

222max (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 12:52:18 PM   

TomM

Gee - Didn't they say they were going to rid of those things?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:35:05 PM   

countguy

They are still trying to sale this thing, lmao.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:52:18 PM   

