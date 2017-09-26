2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Caught Testing At Nurburgring - Can It Take Dethrone The All Powerful RS3?

Agent009 submitted on 9/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:08 AM

0 user comments | Views : 300 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Until the Audi RS3 8V facelift unleashed its 400-horsepower inline-five on unsuspecting fans of compact sports cars, the Mercedes-AMG A45 was the king of hot-hatches.



The second-generation A45 will most likely receive that accolade once again since Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers has never shown that he's ever happy with second place.

Caught by our spy photographers around the Nurburgring on two separate occasions, this 2019 Mercedes-AMG prototype sure looks like it's heading in the right direction regarding its styling.

Read Article


2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Caught Testing At Nurburgring - Can It Take Dethrone The All Powerful RS3?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]