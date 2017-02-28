2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS – “THE” Benz

Mercedes has been doing many things industry first in its history, well, that was the main thing that defined the brand anyway. One of those things would be the CLS model which was introduced in 2004 and that created a whole new segment of four-door coupes. The car was stunning, incredibly stylish and it is on the good path of becoming a legend.



In the mean time, adding two extra doors to coupe proved alluring, and Audi joined the game in 2010 with A7, BMW later in 2012 came with 6 Series Gran Coupe, posing as direct competitors to CLS. Mercedes broaden its game with smaller CLA model in 2013, but by then we were already swamped by different saloon-coupes coming from all sides, and they still are. Take a look at VW CC or upcoming Arteon, Audi A5 Sportback, BMW 4 Gran Coupe, Porsche Panamera, Aston Martin Rapide, even Tesla Model S.



