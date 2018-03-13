2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets brighter with new Stainless Steel Package

When the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class was unleashed at the 2018 Detroit Motor Show, the rugged yet luxurious SUV revealed several updates both inside and outside. Since then, Mercedes-Benz has been unveiling the G-Class in different trims and packages like the Night Package and the menacing AMG Edition 1. Now, Mercedes is offering a new package laden with shiny metal accents – the new Stainless Steel Package.



Just like its name indicates, the Stainless Steel package has a number of added elements made in this material. For instance, the package adds elements to the G-Class like protective door strips, rear bumper accents, grooved rear bumper protection, running boards, sill protectors as well as spare tire carrier and three-dimensional star done in stainless steel. This package is in contrast with the Night Package that adds a number of dark details to the new G-Class.



Read Article