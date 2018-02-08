2019 Porsche 911 Caught WAY Before Porsche Would Like It To Be

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:22:18 PM

1 user comments | Views : 524 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We aren’t entirely sure that Porsche is too keen on keeping the next-generation

motor1.com/porsche/911/" target="_self">911 much of a secret. The latest spy photos don’t really “spy” Porsche’s new supercar as much as they showcase it from every angle. The car isn’t even painted the normal shade of Porsche prototype black, and we will happily admit this new 911 is positively gorgeous in blue. There’s no possible way this car would go unnoticed in public, and we suspect that’s exactly the way Porsche wants it.



Read Article


2019 Porsche 911 Caught WAY Before Porsche Would Like It To Be

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

The differences are (WAY) subtle compared to the current 991.2 body, but I prefer today's 911, especially the rear end and rear deck air intakes.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2018 2:34:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]