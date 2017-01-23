2019 Porsche Cayenne Coupe - The first spy photos have been captured during winter testing!

Porsche is one of the first manufacturers to release a high-performance luxury SUV with the original Cayenne back in 2002. However, while they were some of the first, so far the Cayenne is also their only offering for the higher end market. Both BMW and Mercedes managed to get ahead and release the X6 and the GLE respectively. The two are a step above their equivalent SUVs, and both of them have been incredibly successful so far. In order to get back to the top, it seems that Porsche will release a competitor for the two.



However, the German manufacturer didn’t release any official statement so far about it. Luckily, though, a few days back the, what it seems to be, 2019 Porsche Cayenne Coupe was seen testing in Porsche’s Northern testing facility. There are some interesting rumors about it so let’s take a closer look.



