2019 Sets New Standards, But Not To Those That Chevrolet Was Trying To Attract

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado may set a new industry standard for engineering and ride.

It's smooth and nimble, and the V-8 powertrains -- representing a vast majority of projected sales -- are a joy to drive.

Particularly impressive are General Motors' use of mixed materials to lightweight the vehicle up to 450 pounds, advancements in its box and industry-first technologies such as dynamic fuel management, which is an advanced form of cylinder deactivation that runs seamlessly between two- and eight-cylinders.

Trekking through hilly, windy roads last week in Wyoming and Idaho in the V-8 models was thoroughly enjoyable. There was little to no wind or road noise entering the cabin, and the pickup handled superbly thanks to a stiffer frame and overall engineering.



