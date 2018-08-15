2019 Silverado Sets New Standards, But Not To Those That Chevrolet Was Trying To Attract

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado may set a new industry standard for engineering and ride. It's smooth and nimble, and the V-8 powertrains -- representing a vast majority of projected sales -- are a joy to drive. Particularly impressive are General Motors' use of mixed materials to lightweight the vehicle up to 450 pounds, advancements in its box and industry-first technologies such as dynamic fuel management, which is an advanced form of cylinder deactivation that runs seamlessly between two- and eight-cylinders. Trekking through hilly, windy roads last week in Wyoming and Idaho in the V-8 models was thoroughly enjoyable. There was little to no wind or road noise entering the cabin, and the pickup handled superbly thanks to a stiffer frame and overall engineering.



