2019 Subaru WRX STI – Ready to use new F-generation engine!

lana82 submitted on 1/23/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:31:57 AM

0 user comments | Views : 744 | Category: Rumors | Source: | SOURCE: carslane.com

Tag Links: 2019, Subaru, WRX, STI

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Not that long ago Subaru showcased the WRX and WRX STI for the 2018 model year.

Unfortunately, the car is mostly identical to those released a few years ago. This disappointed plenty of people who were looking forward to getting a new Subaru. Not all is lost, though. It seems that they may release a new generation of their high-performance car with the 2019 Subaru WRX STI. The new model aims to compete with the Focus RS from the early rumors and it seems it may be a lot more impressive than first thought.
Unlike the current model which is based on the older version of the Impreza, the new 2019 Subaru WRX STI will use Subaru’s brand new modular architecture.

Read Article


2019 Subaru WRX STI – Ready to use new F-generation engine!

About the Author

lana82

lana82 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]