2019 Subaru WRX STI – Ready to use new F-generation engine!

Not that long ago Subaru showcased the WRX and WRX STI for the 2018 model year. Unfortunately, the car is mostly identical to those released a few years ago. This disappointed plenty of people who were looking forward to getting a new Subaru. Not all is lost, though. It seems that they may release a new generation of their high-performance car with the 2019 Subaru WRX STI. The new model aims to compete with the Focus RS from the early rumors and it seems it may be a lot more impressive than first thought.

Unlike the current model which is based on the older version of the Impreza, the new 2019 Subaru WRX STI will use Subaru’s brand new modular architecture.



