2019 TESLA ROADSTER - Elon Musk has confirmed details about next-gen Roadster!

Even though the Model S quickly became the best-selling electric car out there, it wasn’t Tesla’s first car. Back in 2008 Tesla was releasing the Roadster, an all-electric sports car based on the Lotus Elise. While it was not the fastest out there, it offered great performance considering it was the first real sports car.

The Roadster was improved through its lifetime, and they have been even offering upgrade batteries for all 2,450 cars sold since it was released. The car was discontinued back in 2012 which is also the year when the Model S was released.



A SUCCESSOR DESPITE BEING A FAILURE?



Tesla’s CEO said that the car was a commercial failure, but it was part of a bigger picture, the Model S. It now seems that Tesla is finally ready to make a true sports car. Rumors about a 2019 Tesla Roadster started all the way back in 2015. So far none of these rumors have been discarded by Tesla which might mean that they are in fact working on a successor. Not that long ago an inside source from Tesla said that the upcoming Roadster would be far superior to the older model.



Read Article