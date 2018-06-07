2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback Review

The Toyota Corolla was introduced in 1966. It belongs in a line of subcompact and compact cars. Corolla has become the best-selling car worldwide in the next eight years. 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback for the North American market was unveiled at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.



Official details were revealed on 22 March 2018 Geneva Motor Show where the Japanese manufacturer unveiled the twelfth generation Corolla hatchback as well as their Auris model. The 2019 Corolla Hatchback is built using the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) which provides a lower center of gravity and increased body rigidity. The new 2019 Corolla also meets both your style and fun-to-drive factor.



Read Article