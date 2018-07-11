2020 Audi Q7 Prototype Spied With 3 Display Screens

Another day, another piece of the 2020 Audi Q7 puzzle falls into place, as this prototype was spied wearing production lighting units front and rear, and its new grille. Most importantly though, we can finally see what’s going on with the interior design.

Surprise! Audi actually did perform a full dashboard swap, removing the old unit and replacing it with the one from the brand new Q8 crossover, which in turn should give the Q7 a fighting chance against newly-designed rivals such as the latest generation X5 and GLE.