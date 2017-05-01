2020 Audi Q8 Spied

Audi’s Q8 is scheduled to be previewed at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show on January 9th in its concept form, but it seems that the German automaker is anxious about this one, and thanks to that we managed to get a hold of some testing spy shots. The new Q8 is supposed to be a range-topping SUV which is due for delivery to the markets around the world sometime in 2019, which means it will arrive as a 2020 model.

These photos came with some info from the photographer who states that the Q8 is similar in dimensions to the Q7. This piece of info instantly erases the smaller e-tron electric SUV as a possible protagonist on theses shots. Details that are saying that the size of the Q8 and Q7 are similar make absolute sense because thanks to some earlier reports these two are going to share the same Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform designed to host front-wheel-drive and longitudinally-mounted engines.



