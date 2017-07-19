2020 Bronco To Have 325HP EcoBoost V6

The Ford Motor Company is a year away from putting the 2019 Ranger into production at its Michigan Assembly Plant. After the mid-size pickup, the 2020 Bronco will follow with 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 power and Troller T4-inspired looks, apparently.



Gear Patrol had a talk with an engineer close to the Bronco development team, claiming that the engine in the Fusion Sport is a befitting choice for the mid-size sport utility vehicle. From the intimate details shared by the engineer, one highlight is that Ford is using the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited as the benchmark vehicle. Except for rock crawling, the Blue Oval wants the all-new Bronco to be able to hold its own when the going gets rough.





