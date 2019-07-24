2020 C8 Corvette Began Life In 2015 As A Holden ute with A Porsche PDK Transmission

In early 2015, Car and Driver published exclusive images of a curious Holden Commodore ute which it claimed was an early prototype for the mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette.

At the time, such an assertion seemed a little bold but, as it turns out, the publication was right on the money.

Prior to last week’s launch of the C8 Corvette with its mid-engined layout, Popular Mechanics was invited by Chevrolet to GM’s proving grounds and had the exclusive opportunity to see the Commodore prototype in the flesh.



