2020 C8 Corvette Orders HALTED - Maximum Capacity Reached

The C8 Corvette is a hit—there's no debating that. Since its launch, Chevrolet has been inundated with insatiable demand for the mid-engine sports car, but when coupled with the automaker's limited supply and delayed production schedule, the recipe for a seamless launch is plagued with holes. Now, GM is suspending orders for the 2020 C8 Corvette. News broke via a leaked email on Corvette Forum which states that dealers would no longer create orders for model year 2020 Corvettes, effective immediately.



