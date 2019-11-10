2020 C8.R Corvette V8 To Feature Super Secret Flat-Plane Crank

Back in July, when we revealed exclusive pictures of the Corvette’s interior, we noted high performance variants have been under development for a long time. We also teased the fact that a 5.5-liter V8 engine was a “secretive staple of a certain facility in Michigan.”

Now, Chevrolet is getting closer to confirming that news as the company has revealed the 2020 C8.R will have a naturally-aspirated 5.5-liter V8 engine which produces 500 hp (373 kW / 507 PS) and 480 lb-ft (650 Nm) of torque.