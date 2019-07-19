2020 Corvette Automatically Lifts The Front End For Speed Bumps

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has a lot going for it between the mid-engine configuration, the 495 horsepower V8, the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and, of course, the price. But one feature worth talking about is the hydraulically-actuated front suspension lift.

We don’t know a ton about this feature, but what we do know is that the front suspension—a short/long arm (SLA) double wishbone setup that eschews the old cars leaf spring design for coils—will offer a hydraulic “front suspension lift,” which Chevrolet says will raise the car’s ground clearance by 1.6 inches in just 2.8 seconds.