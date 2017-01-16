2020 Ford Bronco could get a removable roof

An Air Roof feature might make it the off-roader you’ve actually been hoping for.



With the announcement of the upcoming 2020 Ford Bronco at the Detroit Auto Show, details are still far from official. We’ve broken down everything we know so far about the upcoming SUV, but nothing will be set in stone until it actually debut in 2019. Until then, reports like this will continue to trickle in.



According to The Truth About Cars, the new Bronco will come with a feature called "Air Roof." Similar to the classic, it will give driver and passengers alike the opportunity to experience their Bronco sans roof. And that's good new... assuming it will keep its same off-road credentials as well.



Read Article