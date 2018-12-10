2020 Ford Bronco may come with a six- or seven-speed manual transmission from Getrag

More and more vehicles are using automatic transmissions to send power from the engine to the wheels.

Even supposed sporty cars have been ditching manual transmissions in favor of automatic gearboxes. But the upcoming 2020 Ford Bronco could come fitted with a manual transmission, according to a report by Jalopnik.

Citing a number of sources privy with the plans, Jalopnik reported that Ford is tapping Getrag to develop a new manual gearbox for the 2020 Ford Bronco. The partnership between Ford and Getrag to develop a new manual transmission for the Bronco isn't surprising

