The best look yet at the redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer crossover, one of the top-selling U. S. light trucks, emerged Wednesday when a photographer captured images of the next Ford Explorer Police Interceptor Hybrid nearly undisguised on the streets of Dearborn, Mich., home to the company's chief engineering center.

Ford released a teaser image and details of the 2020 Police Interceptor in June with lights glaring in the dark, but little detail could be made of the image.