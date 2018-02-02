2020 Ford Explorer To Get ST and Hybrid Versions

drdubravka submitted on 2/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:37:42 AM

0 user comments | Views : 710 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: suvtrend.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The new Explorer for 2018 season is still fresh.

The popular crossover updated its look with new front fascia. Grille, fog lights, and new paint jobs will definitely attract SUV lovers. But, true fans are going to wait for 2020 Ford Explorer and new updates. Why? Well, the US company announced Hybrid version and performance-oriented ST model. This definitely makes the upcoming crossover worth of waiting.

The 2020 Ford Explorer ST will share a lot in common with the new Edge. This is the first crossover in the family to get this badge. But, it is important to all Explorer fans since the bigger brother will be based on it. On the other hand, Ford will also launch a plug-in version of the SUV. The 2020 Explorer should be the first ever crossover by Blue Oval company to get hybrid version.

Read Article


2020 Ford Explorer To Get ST and Hybrid Versions

About the Author

drdubravka

drdubravka (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]