2020 Ford Explorer To Get ST and Hybrid Versions

The new Explorer for 2018 season is still fresh. The popular crossover updated its look with new front fascia. Grille, fog lights, and new paint jobs will definitely attract SUV lovers. But, true fans are going to wait for 2020 Ford Explorer and new updates. Why? Well, the US company announced Hybrid version and performance-oriented ST model. This definitely makes the upcoming crossover worth of waiting.



The 2020 Ford Explorer ST will share a lot in common with the new Edge. This is the first crossover in the family to get this badge. But, it is important to all Explorer fans since the bigger brother will be based on it. On the other hand, Ford will also launch a plug-in version of the SUV. The 2020 Explorer should be the first ever crossover by Blue Oval company to get hybrid version.



Read Article