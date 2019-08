Fans of affordable sports sedans, rejoice! Kia has released pricing for the 2020 Forte GT sedan, and it starts from just over $23,000.

More specifically, the exact MSRP is $22,290, but when you factor in the $925 destination charge you end up with $23,215. Not bad for a 201 HP compact sedan that comes equipped as standard with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, a sport-tuned multi-link rear suspension, and beefier front brakes.