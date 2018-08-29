2020 Mid-Engine Corvette Gets Ready To Whoop Up On The Italians

Chevrolet introduced the 2019 Corvette ZR1 less than a year ago, but all eyes are focused on the next-generation model which will become the first production Vette with a mid-engine powertrain.

The highly-anticipated car was recently spotted by Carscoops’ intrepid reader Brett Borgard and it’s clear that the model will be a significant departure from its predecessor. Despite the radical changes, it appears the car will have an evolutionary front fascia which will ensure there’s no mistaking the model for anything but a Corvette.

 



User Comments

TomM

While a Mid-Engined Corvette might be the performance equal to many other exotics from Europe - IT really does not fly in the same category. Most of the Italian Exotics are limited production vehicles - much more hand made than any Corvette will ever be - and hold prestige that GM simply cannot match.

Again - a Corvette is a car you buy when you really want a new Ferrari or Lambo - but cannot afford one.That is not going to change.;

Tommy11010

this should have been a Cadillac!

