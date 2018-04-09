2020 Mid-Engined Corvette Image Feast - Are The Europeans Ready For THIS?

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:14:25 AM

0 user comments | Views : 694 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This is our first proper look at the upcoming next-generation Corvette, as a test car showed up at the Nurburgring without wearing the black covers previously applied.

 

The car remains covered in full-body wrap but it’s the first time we get to see a lot of design details of the mid-engined Corvette.

Where do we start? The front end appears really sharp and aggressive, with the bumpers giving us a Lamborghini vibe while the headlights seem to adopt a curvy L-shape that follows the lines of the bonnet.



Read Article


2020 Mid-Engined Corvette Image Feast - Are The Europeans Ready For THIS?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]