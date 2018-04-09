2020 Mid-Engined Corvette Image Feast - Are The Europeans Ready For THIS?

This is our first proper look at the upcoming next-generation Corvette, as a test car showed up at the Nurburgring without wearing the black covers previously applied.

The car remains covered in full-body wrap but it’s the first time we get to see a lot of design details of the mid-engined Corvette.

Where do we start? The front end appears really sharp and aggressive, with the bumpers giving us a Lamborghini vibe while the headlights seem to adopt a curvy L-shape that follows the lines of the bonnet.