2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP To Dust The Competiton With Over 300HP

Minis are supposed to be, well, mini, aren’t they? They’re not supposed to have Honda Civic Type R levels of power, nor roof spoilers that double up as emergency hurricane shelters. The 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP promises both of those things. And truth be told, we can’t wait.

Following news that this little firecracker will arrive next year, Mini has today confirmed a bit of news about the powertrain. The Mini JCW GP will feature a four-cylinder engine with ‘Mini TwinPower Turbo Technology’. Also known as… A Turbo.