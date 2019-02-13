2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP To Dust The Competiton With Over 300HP

Minis are supposed to be, well, mini, aren’t they? They’re not supposed to have Honda Civic Type R levels of power, nor roof spoilers that double up as emergency hurricane shelters.

The 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP promises both of those things. And truth be told, we can’t wait.

Following news that this little firecracker will arrive next year, Mini has today confirmed a bit of news about the powertrain. The Mini JCW GP will feature a four-cylinder engine with ‘Mini TwinPower Turbo Technology’. Also known as… A Turbo.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

This thing looks like a lot of fun though price point will likely discourage all but die hard Mini lovers. Had a JCW a few years back and enjoyed it, a go cart with extra seating. Got T-boned on driver's door by a lady driving a Honda Pilot who ran a stop sign. Was pushed over a curb into a pole , both right side wheels tucked under the chassis and driver's door smacked in hard. Car was totaled but I did not have a scratch, only a red mark across my chest from the seat belt. Mini's are built strong despite their size!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 12:30:53 PM   

valhallakey

I would go with the awd Clubman in JCW form decked out as a hearse.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/13/2019 12:33:16 PM   

