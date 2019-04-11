2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP To Hit The Ground Running At $46,000

MINI has announced the official pricing of the new John Cooper Works (JCW) GP in the United States. The subcompact hot hatchback will arrive in showrooms in mid-2020 and will set buyers back $45,750, including destination and handling.

The company’s most powerful street-legal car ever packs a 2.0-liter, TwinPower Turbo four-banger that produces 301 horsepower in U.S.-spec. Thus, in terms of performance, it will sit in a league of its own, as the similar-sized Volkswagen Polo GTI, Renault Clio RS, Ford Fiesta ST and other supermini hot hatches have about 100 HP less.