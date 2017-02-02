2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI to get hybrid performance boost

The next-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI is set to adopt a mild hybrid powertrain that promises to boost performance and refinement while reducing fuel consumption and emissions compared with the recently facelifted current model.



The adoption of an advanced 48V electrical system and integrated starter motor on the new hot hatchback is part of a powertrain overhaul that will be reflected across the whole Mk8 Golf line-up. The changes are also set to make the new model the most powerful series-production Golf GTI yet.

User Comments

MDarringer

VW + electrical components = disaster

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/2/2017 12:44:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

