2020 Volkswagen ID Prototypes Will Roll Off Assembly Line Starting Next Month

Agent009 submitted on 3/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:18:21 AM

1 user comments | Views : 582 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The first Volkswagen ID hatchbacks will roll off factory lines in pre-production prototype from next month, leaving engineers with a 17-month window to complete the car's development.

Speaking at VW's annual media conference, company boss Herbert Diess said prototypes of the electric vehicle will be used in an "intensive start-up phase" that will begin in September.

The first final-spec cars are due to make production in November 2019. Customer sales will kick off in Britain at the start of 2020 at what Diess said would be an attractive price "comparable to a diesel model".



Read Article


2020 Volkswagen ID Prototypes Will Roll Off Assembly Line Starting Next Month

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Yawn.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/14/2018 8:07:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]