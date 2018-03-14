2020 Volkswagen ID Prototypes Will Roll Off Assembly Line Starting Next Month

The first Volkswagen ID hatchbacks will roll off factory lines in pre-production prototype from next month, leaving engineers with a 17-month window to complete the car's development.

Speaking at VW's annual media conference, company boss Herbert Diess said prototypes of the electric vehicle will be used in an "intensive start-up phase" that will begin in September.

The first final-spec cars are due to make production in November 2019. Customer sales will kick off in Britain at the start of 2020 at what Diess said would be an attractive price "comparable to a diesel model".