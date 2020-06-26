2021 F-150 Launches And It DIDN'T Take Long For Elon Musk To Start Talking Smack. Popcorn Time..

This evening Ford launched the new 2021 F-150 pickup truck. You know I've owned a number of them over the years and am a fan but ALSO an upcoming Tesla CyberTruck customer.



Here's my quick take on it...Exterior. 6.5, Interior 9.5, tech 9.5, drive assist 9.5, power on board 10, sleeper seats 10. I may still buy one but the regular GM trucks (Denali, not the silly Chevy one with the chrome bar) have a better face. Look 1. GM 2. RAM. 3. F-150. Truck i would buy, F-150. Maybe with different grills they didn't show and good wheels i will change my mind. But after seeing CyberTruck as weird as it is, the F-150 looks like something I'd recommend for my Grandfather.



Full 2021 Ford F-150 Photo Gallery



So there's my .02 but I KNEW it wouldn't take long for the SMACK talk to begin and the first would come from Elon Musk. Here is his simple tweet. Could be slightly faster — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2020



So what say you Spies? Are you surprised he's already dishing the tea? FORD tea.





