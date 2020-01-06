2021 Lexus IS To Be Revealed Next Week - With Infiniti In The Garbage Can Who Is This Targeting?

Last week, we got the sporty new Acura TLX Type S.

Now this week, hot off the back of news that Infiniti is giving up on luxury, Lexus is teasing it’s own updated sports sedan—the rear-wheel drive 2021 Lexus IS.

Just today we were talking about how Nissan’s restructuring is throwing Infiniti under the bus, slashing plans to take on Mercedes-Benz in a new upmarket push. Instead, the Japanese “premium” brand will play second-fiddle to Nissan’s lineup, borrowing as much as possible to save some cash in harsh global economic climate.

cidflekken

Of course the IS is still targeting the 3/C/A4 and now TLX. The IS' sales were pretty healthy at one point so it's still a pretty popular car. It needs to greatly improve its performance considering it boasts relatively big numbers for its two current engines, but the performance lacks substantially. Bringing in a V-8, as is rumored just tells you how inept Lexus is at building a more efficient but higher-performing 6-cylinder. This seems to be Toyota/Lexus biggest Achilles' heel as a brand. When you have an M340i, C43, and S4 and even the Stinger GT building 6-cylinder cars that get to 60 in 3.8-4.4 secs while Lexus' V-8 in the RC-F can't even match that, that's a telling sign.

Car4life1

Get rid of the disgusting grille, make the car look like it’s not trying so hard with chopped up angles and Nike signs everywhere.

Performance matters but this is a car competing for dollars from a largely female and youth oriented space who want something Instagram worthy.

Lexus badge appeal has been declining for a while now, time to restore some prestige, make it look like its worth a German price tag.

