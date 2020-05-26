2021 Mercedes E53 Coupe And Cabriolet Make A Summer Splash!

Agent001 submitted on 5/26/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:43:00 PM

1 user comments | Views : 374 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mercedes-AMG continues to strengthen its distinctive range: the new E 53 Coupe and Cabriolet receive the iconic AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical slats, emphasizing its performance credentials and clear membership in the AMG family.

When viewed from the front, its A-shaped design and new, flatter all-LED headlamps create a width-emphasizing, powerful impression. The restyled front bumper with its A-wing design also enhances the overall vehicle proportions. Thoroughly revised, the new interior also demonstrates a clear connection with distinctive AMG design. Large displays, a new AMG Performance steering wheel and the revolutionary MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays reinforce the characteristic AMG Performance Luxury ambience.

The AMG-enhanced 3.0L inline-6 turbo engine with electric auxiliary compressor generates an output of 429 hp and produces a peak torque of 384 lb-ft. Its EQ Boost starter-generator briefly provides up to an additional 21 hp of output plus up to 184 lb-ft of torque, while also feeding the 48 V on-board electrical system. Other highlights of the new models include the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the variable all-wheel drive system, AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

Full 2021 Mercedes E53 Coupe And Cabriolet Press Release











































































Full 2021 Mercedes E53 Coupe And Cabriolet Press Release


2021 Mercedes E53 Coupe And Cabriolet Make A Summer Splash!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

USNA1999

Nice!

USNA1999 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/26/2020 7:30:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]