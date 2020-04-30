2021 Porsche 911 Carrera Announced With A 7 Speed Manual Transmission

Porsche has been adding lots of goodies to its upcoming 2021 Carrera and Carrera S models to further set them apart from competition.

In another case of trickle-down endowment, it seems that many of the features reserved for the Turbo models have found their way into the lower trim Carrera ones. And that’s not all: Porsche has announced that a 7-speed manual gearbox will be offered on the Euro versions of the Carrera models at no extra charge. That in itself should get the enthusiasts’ blood pumping, although there is no word yet on whether U.S. models will be similarly optioned.

User Comments

MDarringer

I'd argue that 6 is enough and 7 should be an automatic.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/30/2020 3:24:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

7th gear to make mpg numbers, hardly used in real life.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/30/2020 3:32:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

LOL As if any 911 owner can't afford gas.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/30/2020 3:39:59 PM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Anything to get rid of the silly "Braun" shifters. Love their shavers but I don't need this form factor in a car. Designers are just stupid sometimes.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 4/30/2020 3:40:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

