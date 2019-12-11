2021 Range Rover Puts Luxury Ahead Of Function - Is That Such A Bad Idea?

Agent009 submitted on 11/12/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:55:34 PM

1 user comments | Views : 590 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Land Rover will launch an all-new Range Rover Crossover in 2021.

It will be based on the same MLA underpinnings as its forthcoming, full-sized fifth-generation sibling and will be offered with a choice of all-electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Officially, Land Rover is remaining tight-lipped on the model, but we understand that the new Range Rover Crossover will be built at JLR’s Castle Bromwich facility. Our exclusive image shows it will be the lowest and sleekest SUV the firm has ever produced, with a swept-back roofline, a steeply raked windscreen and slender LED headlamps.



Read Article


2021 Range Rover Puts Luxury Ahead Of Function - Is That Such A Bad Idea?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Getting spotty quality corrected is job #1 at Range Rover. If they don't improve quality it doesn't matter what direction it takes, especially going upmarket.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2019 1:30:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]