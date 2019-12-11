2021 Range Rover Puts Luxury Ahead Of Function - Is That Such A Bad Idea?

Land Rover will launch an all-new Range Rover Crossover in 2021. It will be based on the same MLA underpinnings as its forthcoming, full-sized fifth-generation sibling and will be offered with a choice of all-electric, plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrains.

Officially, Land Rover is remaining tight-lipped on the model, but we understand that the new Range Rover Crossover will be built at JLR’s Castle Bromwich facility. Our exclusive image shows it will be the lowest and sleekest SUV the firm has ever produced, with a swept-back roofline, a steeply raked windscreen and slender LED headlamps.