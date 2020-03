The Ford F150 Electric 2022 is getting new renders based on some inside info – giving us our best look yet at the upcoming electric pickup truck.



When announcing its electric offensive in 2018, Ford announced plans to “bring 16 battery-electric vehicles to market” starting with an all-electric CUV with 300 miles of range, which became the Mustang Mach-E.

But the automaker still remained more focused on hybrids than all-electric vehicles.