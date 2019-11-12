3 Weeks After Mustang Mach-E Breaks Cover Only 1 In 15 Dealerships Know What It Is

While Ford's upcoming all-electric Mustang Mach-E is slated to be the first true Tesla competitor in terms of range and performance, it seems the legacy OEM needs to do its homework and educate dealerships.

In an interesting share, EV Bite reached out to some 15 Ford dealerships within a 200-mile radius, only to get either no valuable information or details that were seemingly completely wrong. We can only hope that you'll find the video above, which is essentially a recording of such calls, extremely humorous. To say that we laughed very hard here is an understatement!



skytop

Shhhhh....the Mustang Mach-E is a secret.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 12/11/2019 12:07:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

