After months of testing having been spied on several occasions, the Audi SQ2 is finally ready to bow at next week’s 2018 Paris Auto Show.

The range-topping version of the first-ever Q2 small crossover is powered by the same engine as the Audi S3 models.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline unit makes an identical 300 PS (296 hp / 221 kW) and 400 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque, and is connected to a seven-speed DCT S Tronic transmission, and Quattro AWD.