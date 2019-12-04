300 HP Mini John Cooper Works GP Streaches It's Legs With Concept Inspired Body Work

Mini has been spotted testing the third-generation John Cooper Works GP, complete with some distinctive bodywork inspired by the outlandish GP Concept that was revealed last year.

Straight away, it’s clear that the Mini’s extended track widths, front and rear, will be encased in similar, sheet-like wheelarch extensions to those seen on the GP Concept from the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. This design feature will certainly make the new GP look distinctive on the road, and will be set off with a large bi-plane rear wing, with embossed GP logos on the side – even the bright red inners from the Concept have remained.