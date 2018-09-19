302 HP Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Offically Uncloaked - Could This Be Your Go To Hot Hatch?

The highly-anticipated Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic will feature a uniquely-tuned turbocharged 2.

0-litre engine delivering 302bhp as well as a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, on-demand four-wheel drive and a specially stiffened body when it goes on sale in the UK later this year.

The new AMG model, planned to make its public debut at the Paris motor show in early October, is positioned between the latest A250 and upcoming second-generation A45 4Matic in the German car maker’s performance car line-up as a rival to the BMW M140i and Audi S3 as well as a raft of other hot hatchbacks, including the Volkswagen Golf R.



