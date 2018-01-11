400+HP Mercedes-AMG A45 Caught Testing - Is There Such A Thing As Too Much Power In A Hot Hatch?

Not content with the Mercedes-AMG A35 recently launched in Europe? Enter A45. Coming in 2019, the range-topping version of the fourth-generation A-Class will offer more of everything to challenge Audi’s RS3 Sportback. Here we see a couple of prototypes in their natural habitat, undergoing intense testing at the Nürburgring where AMG is currently based to perfect its bonkers hot hatch.

Looking as if it’s glued to the road, the A45 is hiding the Panamericana grille at the front that will make it easy to distinguish the model from the lesser A35. It’s the same story at the back where the prototypes are not shy to show off their quad exhausts compared to the dual tips of AMG’s cheapest car. We have a feeling the final production version will look even more aggressive considering these test vehicles only had a roof-mounted spoiler whereas the A35 comes with a look-at-me big wing.