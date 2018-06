The new Mercedes A-class is to get some serious performance cred come early next year, with the next-generation A45 bound to jump right to the top of the hot hatch power ladder. A replacement for AMG’s rapid hatchback has never been in doubt, but with the current car often criticised for its sterile handling, AMG will be hoping this new model will be able to address this, while also usurping the Audi RS3 as the fastest, and most powerful, hot hatch on sale.



