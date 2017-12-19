400HP Volkswagen Arteon R Will Beat Down The Porsche Panamera Claims Company Official

Volkswagen has made it abundantly clear it wants to expand the R portfolio and what better way to do if not by giving its range-topping model the high-powered treatment? Yes, the stylish Arteon &ndash; billed as being the firm&rsquo;s flagship model in Europe &ndash; will be blessed with a newly developed 3.

0-liter VR6 engine currently in development. The key word here would have to be &ldquo;turbocharged&rdquo; to give the six-cylinder mill a healthy 404 horsepower, which will be a massive upgrade compared to the 276 hp provided by the most powerful Arteon on sale today.

Agent009

TheSteve

My bet is on the Panamera. Straight-line acceleration is not the sole measure of performance, nor of a vehicle's desirability.

Considering that VW has been a struggling brand in North America for many years, I doubt that a new car with 400 HP will elevate the brand to stardom, or even make this car a smashing success.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2017 2:06:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

fiftysix

Straight line is the only thing important to Elon.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2017 3:32:14 PM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Hi, we're the VW Group. Our strategy is about self-sabotage. Our latest and greatest is that we're going to build a car that we think can best one of our lead flagship sports sedans (Panamera) for about 1/3 the starting price. Oh, not only that, it'll take down another one of our lead sports sedans (S7 and RS7) at less than 1/2 the price. But wait. It will also probably undersell a really strong sports sedan (S5 Sportback) by a few thousand, or it will come in at around the same price as that same sports sedan, but have more power and ability. #Winning

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/19/2017 3:19:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

