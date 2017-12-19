400HP Volkswagen Arteon R Will Beat Down The Porsche Panamera Claims Company Official

Volkswagen has made it abundantly clear it wants to expand the R portfolio and what better way to do if not by giving its range-topping model the high-powered treatment? Yes, the stylish Arteon – billed as being the firm’s flagship model in Europe – will be blessed with a newly developed 3. 0-liter VR6 engine currently in development. The key word here would have to be “turbocharged” to give the six-cylinder mill a healthy 404 horsepower, which will be a massive upgrade compared to the 276 hp provided by the most powerful Arteon on sale today.



