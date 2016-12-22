5 Of The Coolest Vehicles To Ever Come Out Of Australia

The end of Australian car production makes us sad, because these cars were awesome. Last week, we got some sad news out of Australia. The last ever Ford Falcon rolled off the assembly line, and with it comes the death of the Australian auto manufacturing industry. Ford, GM, and Toyota will all soon cease production in the country, which we think is quite a shame.



The Australian auto industry has created some incredibly unique vehicles in the past. Even though many of these models never came to the US, or were rebadged, we thought we would look back on some of the coolest models to ever come from down under.



