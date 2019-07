Man, the pile of troubles a struggling Alfa Romeo dealership in Dallas has found itself under seems endless. Customer complaints, unpaid rent and now, 50 repossessed vehicles, are reportedly just the tip of the iceberg of problems facing Kamkad Automotive.

Kamkad Automotive owns three dealerships in Texas—Alfa Romeo Fiat of McKinney, Alfa Romeo of Dallas and Kamkad Hyundai of Huntsville. The whole company is in debt to the tune of $35 million dollars, CEO Ken Strickler told CBS 11: