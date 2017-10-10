500,000th Audi TTS Coupe was just assembled in Hungary

The original Audi TT was first produced back in April 1998, at a factory located in Gyor, Hungary. And after many years, the 500,000th unit has rolled off the production line -- an important milestone for the company. The 500,000th unit is a TTS Coupe finished in Viper Green, and is currently on its way to its owner in the United Kingdom. Across three generations, Audi has produced over a million units of the TT.



The TTS Coupe is a beefed-up version of the TT Coupe. Under its hood is a turbocharged 1,984 cc engine that gives out as much as 286 horsepower at 5,300-6,200 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 5,200 rpm. In just 4.7 seconds, the roadster can accelerate from 0-100 kilometers per hour before continuing on to its top speed on 250 km/h. The engine comes standard with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that gives power to the all-wheel drive. The TTS is definitely one fast car.



Read Article