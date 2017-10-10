500,000th Audi TTS Coupe was just assembled in Hungary

gaf42 submitted on 10/10/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:04:32 PM

0 user comments | Views : 310 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: audi, production

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The original Audi TT was first produced back in April 1998, at a factory located in Gyor, Hungary.

And after many years, the 500,000th unit has rolled off the production line -- an important milestone for the company. The 500,000th unit is a TTS Coupe finished in Viper Green, and is currently on its way to its owner in the United Kingdom. Across three generations, Audi has produced over a million units of the TT.

The TTS Coupe is a beefed-up version of the TT Coupe. Under its hood is a turbocharged 1,984 cc engine that gives out as much as 286 horsepower at 5,300-6,200 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 5,200 rpm. In just 4.7 seconds, the roadster can accelerate from 0-100 kilometers per hour before continuing on to its top speed on 250 km/h. The engine comes standard with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that gives power to the all-wheel drive. The TTS is definitely one fast car.

Read Article


500,000th Audi TTS Coupe was just assembled in Hungary

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]