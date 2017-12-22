500HP And Less Than 2700lbs - What Is There Not To Like About TVR's New Griffith?

TVR has posted a video of its new Griffith undergoing testing at Dunsfold airfield. Although the video doesn’t give us a whole lot of new information, it is our first look at the new car in motion before it goes on sale in 2019.

The new Griffith is the first all new model from TVR since the Sagaris released in 2004 – and the first since the company was bought by entrepreneur Les Edgar in 2013. Featuring a front-mounted V8 engine and rear-wheel drive, the Griffith has models such as the Porsche 911, Aston Martin Vantage and Jaguar F-Type firmly in its sights. It will also spearhead the firm’s return to motorsport as it targets a class victory in the Le Mans 24 hours.



