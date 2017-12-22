500HP And Less Than 2700lbs - What Is There Not To Like About TVR's New Griffith?

TVR has posted a video of its new Griffith undergoing testing at Dunsfold airfield.

Although the video doesn’t give us a whole lot of new information, it is our first look at the new car in motion before it goes on sale in 2019.

The new Griffith is the first all new model from TVR since the Sagaris released in 2004 – and the first since the company was bought by entrepreneur Les Edgar in 2013. Featuring a front-mounted V8 engine and rear-wheel drive, the Griffith has models such as the Porsche 911, Aston Martin Vantage and Jaguar F-Type firmly in its sights. It will also spearhead the firm’s return to motorsport as it targets a class victory in the Le Mans 24 hours.

 


500HP and 2700 lbs -that is a recipe for fun!

Based on past reliability - we do not KNOW what is not to like about a potential new TVR - not the least of which might be lack of sufficient financing - which is what normally beats these attempts to resurrect old marques.

THere are so many possibilities that I would not know where else to start.

Give that a lot was borrowed from the Mustang, reliability should be respectable.

