As if the 510 PS Giulia Quadrifoglio wasn’t bonkers enough, Alfa Romeo has a big surprise for fans of its sports sedans.

As a matter of fact, it has two big surprises as the Giulia is getting not only one but two limited edition, higher-performance variants of the Quadrifoglio series. They’re called GTA and GTAm and they look absolutely sensational, judging from these photos courtesy of the Auto Pareri forum.